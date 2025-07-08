ANAGULA! Body language between the groom and bridesmaid during a wedding sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A seemingly ordinary wedding ceremony has taken the internet by storm after an unexpected moment between the groom and one of the bridesmaids left netizens whispering, “anagula!”

In a now-viral video, sharp-eyed viewers noticed intense and unusual body language between the groom and a particular bridesmaid.

From the lingering eye contact, subtle touches, to awkwardly long smiles, something felt off to many online observers.

While some dismissed it as harmless chemistry, others weren’t so convinced.

“Huyu bibi anadanganywa live,” wrote one user.

“That bridesmaid knows something the bride doesn’t,” added another.

Watch the video and be the judge.

Hii lazima ANAGULA 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/zOXsPipRiT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST