43-year-old DJ PIERRA MAKENA reveals why she’s not in a hurry to get married - “When it’s right, I’ll know”







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - At 43, DJ Pierra Makena is unapologetically living life on her own terms.

The celebrated Kenyan DJ, actress, and single mom, who has carved out an enviable niche in entertainment, is making headlines not for another gig - but for her candid views on marriage and motherhood.

“I’ll never marry out of pressure,” Pierra declares.

“Marriage must be right - it’s not about society, my parents, or impressing neighbors.”

Having experienced her fair share of relationships, she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t want to tie myself to someone and end up stuck in a mess.

“When it’s right, I’ll know. Until then, I’m happy.”

“I get everything a married person gets, so I’m totally unbothered,” she adds.

As a devoted mom to eight-year-old Ricca, Pierra is fiercely protective.

“If you’re not close to my child, your opinion doesn’t count,” she asserts.

While she plans to slow down professionally, Pierra recently launched The Mom’s Club - a safe space for moms to share their highs and lows.

"If you’re curious about my baby’s dad or my love life, that’s where you’ll hear it," she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST