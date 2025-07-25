ALICIA KANINI wows netizens with her jaw-dropping moves in new viral video after ‘uniting Kenyans’ - She can gerrit (WATCH)

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan content creator, Alicia Kanini, has wowed netizens with her latest video, showing off her impressive dance moves.
In the viral clip, the petite slay queen grooves alongside a
friend - proving she’s got serious moves.
Her flexibility, fierce attitude, and rhythm had fans
calling for her to ditch her OnlyFans hustle and consider a full-time dance
career.
The performance sparked mixed reactions, but many agreed she
could easily rival top video vixens with her stage presence and talent.
Love her or not, she definitely knows how to own the
spotlight.
Watch the video and reactions below.
ALICIA KANINI can dance pic.twitter.com/Q0Hog11rws— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments