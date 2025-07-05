A sneak peek into the multi-million palatial home that Alego Usonga MP, SAM ATANDI, is building in Karen, months after being appointed the Budget Committee chair (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - A video making rounds on social media has offered Kenyans a rare glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Sam Atandi, who is currently constructing a multi-million shilling palatial residence in Nairobi’s upscale Karen suburb.

Atandi, a close ally of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and recently appointed Chair of the National Assembly’s powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee, is believed to be using looted public funds to construct the home.

According to reports, work on the home continues day and night, fueling speculation about the urgency and scale of the project.

Critics have been quick to link the opulence to his recent elevation to the influential Budget Committee position, a role that places him at the heart of the country’s financial allocations.





Watch the video.

A sneak peek into the multi-million palatial home that Alego Usonga MP, SAM ATANDI, is building in Karen, months after being appointed the Budget Committee chair pic.twitter.com/J9OAihmpqS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST