PHOTO! Dilapidated seats inside a Kenya Airways plane spark outrage over declining standards





Saturday, July 5, 2025 - A photo circulating widely online has sparked public concern and sharp criticism after revealing the shocking state of passenger seats inside a Kenya Airways (KQ) aircraft.

The photo taken by a disgruntled passenger shows the dilapidated seats, raising serious questions about the airline’s maintenance standards.

The visibly worn-out condition of the seats has stunned Kenyans, especially given Kenya Airways' status as the national carrier and its slogan “The Pride of Africa.”

“Poverty has saved most people from a lot of nonsense. What on earth is this in the name of KQ seats a clear semblance to those Western buses” wrote an X user.

See the photo.



