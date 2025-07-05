PHOTO! Dilapidated seats inside a Kenya Airways plane spark outrage over declining standards

Saturday, July 5, 2025 - A photo circulating widely online has sparked public concern and sharp criticism after revealing the shocking state of passenger seats inside a Kenya Airways (KQ) aircraft.
The photo taken by a disgruntled passenger shows the
dilapidated seats, raising serious questions about the airline’s maintenance
standards.
The visibly worn-out condition of the seats has stunned
Kenyans, especially given Kenya Airways' status as the national carrier and its
slogan “The Pride of Africa.”
“Poverty has saved most people from a lot of nonsense. What
on earth is this in the name of KQ seats a clear semblance to those Western
buses” wrote an X user.
See the photo.
