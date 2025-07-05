Tragedy as Kenyan LADY, IRENE WANJIRU, working as a caregiver in the UK is clobbered to death during care shift days after her children joined her







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - What was meant to be a joyous new chapter for Irene Wanjiru, a 48-year-old mother of four, turned into a heartbreaking tragedy - just days after her children joined her in the United Kingdom.

Wanjiru, originally from Mataara in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, moved to the UK in 2023 in search of a better life.

She secured a job as a caregiver and had recently managed to reunite with all her children, including her youngest twins.

The family was preparing to finally settle and start anew.

However, on the night of June 22nd, during a night shift at a patient’s home in Winson Green, Birmingham, Wanjiru was fatally attacked.

She had been caring for a male patient with mental health challenges.

Authorities say she was working alone when the patient turned violent and struck her with a blunt object.

Her failure to complete routine check-ins raised alarms.

By 1 a.m. on June 23rd, police forced entry into the home and discovered her lifeless body. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

A post-mortem confirmed she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The incident has sparked grief and concern, especially among the Kenyan caregiving community abroad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST