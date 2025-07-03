Inside late blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s parents’ modern two-bedroom house built in two weeks ahead of his burial (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 3, 2025 - The Homa Bay County Government has completed the construction of a modern two-bedroom house for the parents of the late Albert Ojwang, just a day before his burial.

Governor Gladys Wanga, in a statement on Thursday morning, said the house was a fulfillment of Ojwang’s dream to build a decent home for his parents, despite his tragic death.

The house sits next to the family's old semi-permanent structure in Kokwanyo village, Kasipul Kabondo.

Inside, it features a spacious sitting room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a toilet, and a kitchen with a backdoor.

Governor Wanga officially handed over the house, reiterating her call for justice over Ojwang's death in early June while in police custody.

“As we receive Albert’s body home, his dream lives on. May justice prevail,” she said.

Wanga first visited the grieving family on June 16th, offering them Ksh2 million in cash donations from President William Ruto.

She also pledged to mobilize friends to help purchase land in Homa Bay town for building rental units to provide the family with a stable income.