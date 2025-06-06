Youths demand answers over unexplained disappearance of IDs at DCC headquarters in Ol Joro Orok







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A security breach at a Government facility in Nyandarua County has triggered serious concerns among local residents, particularly members of the youth, over the handling and safety of sensitive national identification documents.

Community members are now calling for immediate investigations and accountability, citing fears that the compromised documents could be exploited for illicit activities.

“Hi Cyprian. I wish to bring to your attention that a security incident has recently taken place at the DCC headquarters in Ol Joro Orok, involving the unauthorized and forceful removal of several identification cards before their official dispatch.

In simpler terms, new IDs intended for Gen Z have been stolen. Consequently, we, as the community of the Ol Joro Orok constituency, demand explanations following a comprehensive investigation.

We are concerned that these IDs could be misused to carry out various criminal activities without the owners’ awareness. As of now, the Member of Parliament representing Ol Joro Orok, Michael Mwangi Muchira, has not addressed this issue or presented our concerns to the National Assembly.”

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi.