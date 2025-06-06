EXPOSED!! Whistleblower NELSON AMENYA reveals that incoming Kenya Rugby Union Chairperson, HARRIET ACHIENG, is RAILA’s niece, arrogant and irredeemably corrupt

Friday, June 6, 2025 - Renowned whistleblower Nelson Amenya has accused incoming Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairperson, Harriet Achieng, of being irredeemably corrupt and claims she is a niece to ODM leader, Raila Odinga.
Amenya alleges that Achieng, formerly the Director of
Commercial Affairs at KRU, has been at the center of systemic financial
mismanagement and exploitation of the struggling rugby body.
Achieng, who ascends to the chairperson role following the
abrupt ouster of Sasha Mutai, has reportedly been under scrutiny by insiders
who question her track record.
According to Amenya, Achieng's stint as Commercial Director
yielded no single sponsorship deal for the national rugby team-despite numerous
trips and proposals pitched under her office.
Amenya further claims that during international trips, the
national rugby team has on several occasions gone without food or proper
accommodation, as travel allowances are looted by Achieng and other board
members.
Outgoing chairperson Sasha Mutai, who has reportedly been
pushed out under unclear circumstances, was seen by many as a stabilizing
figure during a turbulent period for Kenyan rugby.
Mutai’s track record speaks for itself but he was pushed out
to pave way for Raila’s niece, who is known to be corrupt.
See Amenya’s tweets.
