EXPOSED!! Whistleblower NELSON AMENYA reveals that incoming Kenya Rugby Union Chairperson, HARRIET ACHIENG, is RAILA’s niece, arrogant and irredeemably corrupt







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Renowned whistleblower Nelson Amenya has accused incoming Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairperson, Harriet Achieng, of being irredeemably corrupt and claims she is a niece to ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Amenya alleges that Achieng, formerly the Director of Commercial Affairs at KRU, has been at the center of systemic financial mismanagement and exploitation of the struggling rugby body.

Achieng, who ascends to the chairperson role following the abrupt ouster of Sasha Mutai, has reportedly been under scrutiny by insiders who question her track record.

According to Amenya, Achieng's stint as Commercial Director yielded no single sponsorship deal for the national rugby team-despite numerous trips and proposals pitched under her office.

Amenya further claims that during international trips, the national rugby team has on several occasions gone without food or proper accommodation, as travel allowances are looted by Achieng and other board members.

Outgoing chairperson Sasha Mutai, who has reportedly been pushed out under unclear circumstances, was seen by many as a stabilizing figure during a turbulent period for Kenyan rugby.

Mutai’s track record speaks for itself but he was pushed out to pave way for Raila’s niece, who is known to be corrupt.

See Amenya’s tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST