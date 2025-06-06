Gen Z protestor shot outside Parliament during last year’s anti-finance bill protests sends bold message to RUTO - ‘I didn’t accept that apology’







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Victims and survivors of police brutality are speaking out, demanding that President William Ruto fulfills his promise to compensate those affected by the June 25th, 2024, anti-Finance Bill protests - now nearing its first anniversary.

Among them is 25-year-old Antony Chege, who is still recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during the protests.

He recalled the chaos and horror of that day, saying, “What I witnessed was out of this world - I thought I was watching a movie. Police were killing us like how farmers fall maize stalks during harvesting.”

Chege was among thousands of Gen Z protesters who took to the streets to oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which many Kenyans feared would worsen the economic crisis.

Though the demonstrations were largely peaceful, they turned deadly when police opened fire on unarmed civilians.

Chege was shot in the leg while another protester, David Chege, who was beside him, lost his life.

Since the incident, Chege has been unable to work or support his family.

While President Ruto issued an apology to Kenyan youths over the incident, Chege dismissed it as insincere.

“I didn’t accept that apology. There is no way you can ask for an apology from people who are already dead.”

“There are still some stuck in the hospital - those are the people he should go and apologise to,” he said.

As the Finance Bill 2025 looms, many fear the Government may repeat the mistakes of the past, as the new bill is already being compared to its 2024 predecessor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST