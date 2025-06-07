“You’re a useless man if you don’t shower with your wife” - Pastor tells married men in viral video (WATCH)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Controversial Nigerian clergyman Prophet Emmanuel Okose has sparked reactions with a bold statement in a viral video where he slammed married men who don’t shower with their wives - at least ten times a year.

“If you’ve never bathed with your wife in the same bathroom at least ten times a year, your marriage is a joke,” he declared.

“You are a useless husband.”

He went on to explain the “spiritual energy” he believes transfers between couples during such intimate moments.

“When you scrub her body, treat her like a child, like your daughter, and she does the same, that joy alone can empower a man not to fail.”

Watch the video.

“You’re a useless man if you don’t shower with your wife” - Pastor tells married men pic.twitter.com/tbcmCDkamo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2025

