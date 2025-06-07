Reactions as AKOTHEE shares sweet moments with ex-husband, Mzungu baby daddy and current lover at daughter’s lavish wedding (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Netizens are losing it over videos of Kenyan singer turned entrepreneur, Akothee, casually chilling with her ex-husband Jared, her Mzungu baby daddy, and her current bae Nelly Oaks - all at her daughter Fancy Makadia’s luxe wedding in France.

In one clip, she’s deep in convo with Jared and Nelly.

Another shows her vibing at the same table with all her former flames and the internet can't deal.

Many are praising her maturity, while others are joking they'd rather wrestle a crocodile than dine with their exes.

Akothee is out here redefining co-parenting goals with grace, glam, and a whole lot of grown-up energy.

Watch the video and reactions below.