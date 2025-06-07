Skimpily dressed Slay Queen embarrasses her MUBABA with her crazy antics in a city club - See how she was dancing (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - A video of a bold slay queen turning up at a city club is causing waves online.

Rocking a skimpy fit and serious confidence, the petite slay queen was spotted dancing on a chair, unbothered by the crowd around her.

Next to her sat a visibly uncomfortable mubaba (older man), who awkwardly tried to pull her dress down mid-dance, clearly not ready for her main character energy.

However, she paid him zero attention and kept the party going, giving club-goers an unfiltered show.

Netizens are split: some are cheering her on, others are stunned by her boldness.

Watch the video below.

Skimpily dressed Slay Queen embarrasses her MUBABA with her crazy antics in a city club - See how she was dancing pic.twitter.com/pQIxjY8gKn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 7, 2025