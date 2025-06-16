“You are the most useless baby daddy on earth” - Furious LADY blasts baby daddy on Father’s Day, wishes him pain, trauma and heart attack





Monday, June 16, 2025 - While many spent Father’s Day celebrating dads and father figures with love and gratitude, one lady turned the occasion into a moment of pure rage, taking to social media to brutally tear into her baby daddy with a post that has left netizens talking.

In an emotionally charged Facebook rant, the ruthless lady didn’t mince her words, calling her baby daddy “the most useless man on earth” and going as far as wishing him a heart attack, endless pain, and trauma.

Her post went viral within hours, garnering thousands of reactions.

Some netizens rallied behind her, saying her pain was valid and many women suffer in silence while deadbeat dads hide behind Father’s Day tributes.

Read the post.