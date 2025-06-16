This LADY’s Father’s Day message to her baby daddy and ex-lover has left netizens talking- The owner of the well doesn’t queue! Stay away from single mothers, Eh! Eh! Eh!







Monday, June 16, 2025 - A lady has sparked reactions on social media following her message to her baby daddy and ex-lover on Father’s Day.

From the tone, it was clear the lady still misses the good old times, and wouldn't mind “reconnecting,” literally, if he ever came knocking.

The post triggered mixed reactions online.

“This is why they say stay away from single mothers… you might be dating her, but she’s still watering her baby daddy’s garden!” one user tweeted.

“She said what many are afraid to admit. Baby daddies stay winning!” another joked.

Read her post.

