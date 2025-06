Monday, June 16, 2025 - Popular actor and content creator, Daddie Marto, has finally broken his silence following explosive allegations made by his estranged wife, Christine Kokueendera, also known as Koku Lwanga, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

Marto issued a carefully worded statement, denying the serious accusations leveled against him, while urging the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

Read his full statement below.

