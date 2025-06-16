Wife of popular actor and content creator DADDIE MARTO walks out of her troubled marriage - Accuses him of domestic abuse and infidelity, including bringing a woman to their matrimonial home







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Christine Kokueendera, popularly known as Koku Lwanga, has confirmed the end of her marriage to renowned actor and content creator, Daddie Marto, citing deeply troubling issues that have shaken fans and followers alike.

In a string of emotional Instagram stories, Koku laid bare the dark truth behind what many perceived to be a blissful celebrity marriage.

The revelations have sent shockwaves across social media, with many expressing support for her bravery in coming forward.

According to Koku, her marriage was marred by both physical and emotional abuse.

She accused Marto of repeatedly assaulting her and engaging in infidelity, stating that at one point, he brought another woman into their matrimonial home, a move that left her deeply betrayed and traumatized.

Koku said she played the perfect wife online, but in reality, she was breaking inside.

She went on to explain that she endured the abuse in silence, fearing public scrutiny and hoping for change.

However, the toll on her mental health became unbearable, forcing her to make the painful but necessary decision to walk away.

The couple, who have been married for several years and often portrayed themselves as a power couple on social media, had garnered admiration for their seemingly loving relationship.

However, Koku’s bombshell posts paint a starkly different picture behind the scenes.

Check out her posts.

