"He beat me like an intruder!" - DADDIE MARTO’s estranged wife, KOKU, exposes vicious assault after catching him with a SIDE CHICK in his so-called 'private office'







Monday, June 16, 2025 - The troubled marriage between popular actor and content creator, Daddie Marto, and his estranged wife, Christine Kokueendera, popularly known as Koku, continues to unravel publicly after she shared harrowing details of physical abuse.

In a deeply emotional and revealing update on her Instagram stories, Koku narrated a traumatic incident that marked the breaking point in their marriage.

According to her, she was viciously assaulted by Marto after she caught him red-handed with another woman, his alleged side chick.

Marto had rented a 2 bedroom house near his matrimonial home and claimed it was his private office.

When Koku found out that he was with his side chick in the house, he confronted him, leading to a fight.

Marto locked his side chick in the house, came out and beat up his estranged wife.

“I did not deserve you throwing kicks and blows to my head, neck and back as I lay on the ground in fetal position simply because I came to confront you and your side chick. I did not deserve you standing there and saying you don’t owe me anything,” she lamented.

Check out her post.

