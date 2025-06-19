Why FELIX KEATON, the lawyer representing 2 rogue police officers who shot mask vendor BONIFACE KARIUKI, withdrew from the case

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Felix Keaton, the lawyer representing the rogue police officer accused of shooting 22-year-old hawker, Boniface Kariuki, during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District on June 17, has withdrawn from the case.
In a statement released on Thursday, June 19th,
Keaton cited intense pressure from the public - particularly Gen Zs - as the
reason for his decision.
“I have received over 1,000 messages and calls from Gen Z
because of representing a police suspect. As such, I hereby recuse myself from
the conduct of the matter. Thank you,” he stated.
Keaton had earlier sparked online outrage when he claimed
that one of his clients, Officer Klinzy Masinde Barasa, captured on video
allegedly firing at Kariuki, was a victim of mistaken identity.
“Our client was not the one who discharged that rubber
bullet,” Keaton argued.
Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta
National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent a two-hour emergency surgery to
remove a bullet-like object from his body.
KNH CEO Dr. William Sigei confirmed the surgery was
successful but noted that Kariuki remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
Following public outrage and mounting evidence, the National
Police Service (NPS) confirmed that Officers Barasa and Duncan Kiprono were
behind the shooting.
In an official statement, NPS announced that both officers
had been interdicted and were under investigation by the Homicide Unit at the
DCI Headquarters.
“The officers are being processed pending further action,”
NPS stated.
