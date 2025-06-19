Why FELIX KEATON, the lawyer representing 2 rogue police officers who shot mask vendor BONIFACE KARIUKI, withdrew from the case





Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Felix Keaton, the lawyer representing the rogue police officer accused of shooting 22-year-old hawker, Boniface Kariuki, during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District on June 17, has withdrawn from the case.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 19th, Keaton cited intense pressure from the public - particularly Gen Zs - as the reason for his decision.

“I have received over 1,000 messages and calls from Gen Z because of representing a police suspect. As such, I hereby recuse myself from the conduct of the matter. Thank you,” he stated.

Keaton had earlier sparked online outrage when he claimed that one of his clients, Officer Klinzy Masinde Barasa, captured on video allegedly firing at Kariuki, was a victim of mistaken identity.

“Our client was not the one who discharged that rubber bullet,” Keaton argued.

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent a two-hour emergency surgery to remove a bullet-like object from his body.

KNH CEO Dr. William Sigei confirmed the surgery was successful but noted that Kariuki remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Following public outrage and mounting evidence, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that Officers Barasa and Duncan Kiprono were behind the shooting.

In an official statement, NPS announced that both officers had been interdicted and were under investigation by the Homicide Unit at the DCI Headquarters.

“The officers are being processed pending further action,” NPS stated.