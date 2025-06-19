High Court gives orders over the rogue police officers arrested for shooting mask vendor - They are on their own! (PHOTO)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - The High Court has ordered the detention of Constables Masinde Klinzy Barasa and Duncan Kiprono for 15 days pending investigations into the shooting of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old mask vendor, during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday, June 19th, at the Milimani Law Courts, following the officers’ arraignment.

The court directed that the two be held at Capitol Hill Police Station until the next mention of the case, scheduled for July 3rd.

The prosecution had requested additional time to conclude investigations into the incident, which has drawn public outrage and international condemnation.

Barasa is alleged to have fired the shot that critically injured Kariuki, while Kiprono was reportedly present during the incident.

Kariuki remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kenyatta National Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

In response to the public uproar, the National Police Service confirmed the interdiction and arrest of the officers.

“The officers have been interdicted and are currently being processed by the Homicide Team at DCI Headquarters,” NPS said in a statement.

