Akorino singer and Government apologist KARANGU MURAYA rescued by police from an irate mob in Murang’a while distributing free unga (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and known Government supporter, Karangu Muraya, was dramatically rescued by police on Wednesday after he was confronted by an angry mob in Murang’a County.

Muraya, who has made headlines for his frequent visits to State House and outspoken support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, had traveled to the region to distribute free packets of unga to local residents.

However, the situation quickly turned chaotic when a group of residents began heckling and accusing him of using donations to sanitize what they called a failed Government.

Tension escalated, with a section of residents attempting to block his vehicle and hurling insults.

Police officers who were nearby swiftly intervened, dispersing the crowd and safely escorting Muraya from the scene before violence could break out.

Watch the video.

Akorino singer and Government apologist KARANGU MURAYA rescued by police from an irate mob in Murang’a while distributing free unga pic.twitter.com/kiJH8BODr2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025

