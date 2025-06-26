WATCH: The moment a bold thief stole Nairobi City Clock in broad daylight during protests (VIDEO)





Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A daring young man was filmed brazenly stealing a city clock right in the heart of Nairobi’s CBD during Gen Z-led protests on Wednesday.



The incident unfolded in broad daylight as protesters flooded the streets, demanding Ruto’s resignation.



Amid the chaos, the young man climbed up a street post, unmounted the iconic clock like a seasoned technician, and casually walked off with it, leaving bystanders both stunned and amused.



The video, now circulating on social media, has sparked a frenzy of reactions.



“This guy didn’t just stop time, he stole it!” one X user joked.



“This generation is ungovernable. Who steals a whole clock?” another added.



Watch the video.



