Shameless! A goon films himself casually drinking juice after raiding Naivas Supermarket (VIDEO)



Thursday, June 26, 2025 - As lawlessness reared its ugly head during the Gen Z protests that turned chaotic after being infiltrated by goons, a video has emerged showing just how bold some goons have become.

In the viral clip, a shameless goon is seen comfortably lounging inside a Naivas Supermarket branch after forcefully gaining entry, casually sipping juice straight from the fridge like he’s at a picnic.

He even toasts to the camera, proudly documenting the moment with zero fear of arrest, as his colleagues continue looting in the background.

The audacity displayed in the video has left many Kenyans shocked and angry, with calls growing louder for the authorities to hunt down the culprits.

“This is no longer a protest; this is pure madness,” one netizen wrote.

“When looters start filming themselves with stolen juice, you know society is in trouble,” another added.

Watch the video.





A goon films himself casually drinking juice after raiding Naivas Supermarket pic.twitter.com/l0EI3co1eZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.