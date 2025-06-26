Trail of destruction! This VIDEO of a businesswoman crying uncontrollably as she watches her looted stall in Nairobi CBD will break your heart

Thursday,
June 26, 2025 - A heartbreaking video is making waves online,
showing the aftermath of Gen-Z protests that were infiltrated by goons, this
time seen through the eyes of a devastated businesswoman in Nairobi’s CBD.
In the viral clip, the woman is seen crying uncontrollably
as she stands in front of her small stall, which has been completely ransacked
by looters.
Clutching her head in despair, she wails in anguish while
counting her losses, her pain echoing the silent suffering of many small-scale
traders caught in the chaos.
The raw emotion in the video has moved thousands of Kenyans,
sparking outrage across social media.
“This isn’t revolution—it’s destruction,” one user posted.
“You can hear the heartbreak in her voice. This is too
painful to watch,” another wrote.
As protests continue to rock the country, this emotional
video serves as a stark reminder of the innocent lives and livelihoods bearing
the brunt of the unrest.
Watch the video.
0 Comments