Trail of destruction! This VIDEO of a businesswoman crying uncontrollably as she watches her looted stall in Nairobi CBD will break your heart

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A heartbreaking video is making waves online, showing the aftermath of Gen-Z protests that were infiltrated by goons, this time seen through the eyes of a devastated businesswoman in Nairobi’s CBD.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen crying uncontrollably as she stands in front of her small stall, which has been completely ransacked by looters.

Clutching her head in despair, she wails in anguish while counting her losses, her pain echoing the silent suffering of many small-scale traders caught in the chaos.

The raw emotion in the video has moved thousands of Kenyans, sparking outrage across social media.

“This isn’t revolution—it’s destruction,” one user posted.

“You can hear the heartbreak in her voice. This is too painful to watch,” another wrote.

As protests continue to rock the country, this emotional video serves as a stark reminder of the innocent lives and livelihoods bearing the brunt of the unrest.

Watch the video.



