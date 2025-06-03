WANJA NYARARI, the woman romantically linked to senior Government officials, acquires a lavish home in Ghana and throws jabs at gold-digger critics (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Wanja Nyarari, the woman rumored to be romantically linked to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other senior Government officials, has acquired a luxurious mansion in Ghana.

The luxurious property, located in one of Accra’s most affluent neighborhoods, is estimated to be worth millions of Kenyan shillings.

Wanja gave fans and critics alike a glimpse of the grand residence through a video posted on her social media pages.

In the video, she is seen confidently stepping out of the mansion before entering a sleek, top-of-the-range vehicle.

A uniformed police officer is spotted opening the door for her, proving that she is well-connected in Ghana.

Wanja used the opportunity to fire back at critics who have long accused her of riding on the coattails of powerful men.

The post also sparked mixed reactions.

Supporters praised her confidence and elegance, while critics questioned the source of her wealth, reigniting long-running rumors about her alleged ties to the Deputy President.





Watch the video.

WANJA NYARARI, the woman romantically linked to senior Government officials, acquires a lavish home in Ghana and throws jabs at gold-digger critics pic.twitter.com/gAvjzgjMc5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST