Former NTV journalist, GLADYS GACHANJA, breaks down as she recounts her struggles as a single mother (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - In a moving episode on her podcast Curve Balls, former NTV journalist, Gladys Gachanja, opened up about the emotional toll and unseen struggles of single motherhood.

The mother of one recounted a moment that shook her deeply - receiving a call from her son’s school, informing her that he had refused to go home.

The reason? Her nanny had been mistreating him, and the young boy was too afraid to return.

“I got a call from school. They said it was time to go home, but my son was refusing.”

“Something turned in my stomach. How dare you hurt my son?” she recalled, her voice heavy with emotion.

At the time, Gladys was juggling a demanding career in the newsroom, where reporters were constantly being deployed across the country.

Her heartfelt story sheds light on the delicate balancing act single, working mothers often face.

While many praised her courage in sharing, some critics used the moment to spark debate around co-parenting, warning against cutting fathers out of their children’s lives.

Watch the video and reactions below.