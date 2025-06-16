VIDEO! Watch the moment actor DADDY MARTO and his side chick fled after his estranged wife caught them red-handed







Monday, June 16, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment actor Daddy Marto and his side chick fled after his estranged wife, Koku Lwanga, caught them red-handed.

The explosive footage, now going viral on social media, captures the two speeding off in a car after Koku stormed a two-bedroom apartment that Marto had reportedly converted into a so-called “private office” - which, it now appears, was being used for secret romantic escapades.

Filming from a balcony, a clearly emotional Koku is heard saying: “Finally mumeenda. You can go. Hakuna mtu anawauliza.”

Koku went public with allegations of physical and emotional abuse, accusing Marto of repeated infidelity and even bringing another woman into their matrimonial home at one point.

The moment actor DADDY MARTO and his side chick fled after his estranged wife caught them red-handed pic.twitter.com/CnsTIgRr6v — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2025

