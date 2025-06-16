SHOCK as LUHYA househelp is caught performing witchcraft inside employer’s home - Family left in disbelief (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 16, 2025 - A family is reeling in shock and disbelief after their Luhya househelp was caught red-handed performing witchcraft rituals in their Nairobi home, in a bizarre incident that has since gone viral on social media.

In the now widely circulated videos, the househelp can be seen with an array of strange items linked to witchcraft.

Upon being questioned, she confessed that she wanted to bewitch her employer and destroy her home.

Her mission was to cause division between her employer and her husband, to the extent that he would bring another woman to their matrimonial home as she watched helplessly.

“She said she wanted to make my husband turn against me to the point of bringing another woman into our home, while I watched helplessly,” the devastated employer was heard saying in the video and labelling the rogue house help as a real devil.

She also wanted to bewitch her employer’s children and cause confusion.

