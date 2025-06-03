VIDEO!! Popular Kenyan Tiktoker dies days after predicting her death - She fell into depression after being dumped by her boyfriend







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - The Kenyan Tiktok community is mourning, following the death of Milly wa Doc, a popular Tiktoker.

Milly rose to fame through sharing her love journey with her boyfriend on Tiktok.

She was madly in love with him and most Tiktokers labelled them the ultimate Tiktok celebrity couple.

However, their relationship was short-lived.

Milly was dumped by her estranged lover, a doctor by profession, leading her into depression.

Reports indicate that she died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Days before her death, she had posted an emotional video saying she will die before December.





The video has since gone viral.

Popular Kenyan Tiktoker dies days after predicting her death - She fell into depression after being dumped by her boyfriend pic.twitter.com/5cB7waGlsM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST