Meet ADELINE ROGITO, a senior Government official who caused a scene at Laikipia Base, accusing her military husband of infidelity







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A senior government official was arrested on Sunday for causing a security breach at Laikipia Airbase barracks where her husband works as a military officer.

Adeline Rogito, the Nanyuki deputy in charge of the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODDP), is said to have forcefully driven into a closed military gate in a fit of rage after failing to stop to be cleared as is the norm.

She proceeded to her husband’s residence within the barracks where she destroyed window panes, doors and other household goods.

Reports indicate that Adeline’s children had complained to her that they were not comfortable with a female visitor their father was hosting in the house.

The children sent to her a text at around 11 am informing her of the suspicious female visitor and at around 4PM, she made an unexpected visit to her husband’s house, where she caused chaos.

Rogito was arrested for creating disturbance and damage at the military facility and later released on cash bail.

