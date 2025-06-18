Mchungaji anakula Kondoo!! Pastor EVANS of ACK Church Uyoma exposed as a deadbeat dad on Tiktok (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A well-known clergyman from Siaya County has found himself at the center of a public storm after he was accused of being a deadbeat father on Tiktok.

Pastor Evans, a respected figure at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Uyoma Parish, was called out by a woman who claims he fathered a child with her but has abandoned all parental responsibilities.

The woman shared photos of the preacher alongside images of their young daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to him.

Netizens condemned the preacher for allegedly neglecting his child while continuing to preach morality from the pulpit.

The scandal has also reignited debate about accountability among religious leaders and the need for churches to thoroughly vet and monitor those entrusted with spiritual leadership.

Mchungaji anakula Kondoo!! Pastor EVANS of ACK Church Uyoma exposed as a deadbeat dad pic.twitter.com/03zYnnYEZH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST