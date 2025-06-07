Uproar as Nairobi County askaris are caught on camera pouring out hawker’s food (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - Public outrage is mounting after a video surfaced online showing Nairobi County askaris pouring out food belonging to a young female hawker on the streets of Nairobi Central Business District.

The incident, captured by a bystander and widely shared on social media, shows the county askaris aggressively confronting the woman before pouring out the food on the ground.

The woman, visibly distressed, pleads with the askaris as they continue their crackdown.

The video has sparked widespread condemnation from Kenyans online, who have criticized the officers' actions as inhumane and unnecessarily harsh.

Nairobi County Askaris caught pouring food of a young lady vendor. pic.twitter.com/RlEDDo7MuQ — Don Bull (@mainandegwa232) June 6, 2025

