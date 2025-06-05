5 people feared dead and others buried alive after a gold mine collapsed in Turkana (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 7, 2025 - At least five people are feared dead and several others are believed to be buried alive after a gold mining pit collapsed early this morning in Karon Village, located in the Turkwel area, Turkana County.

According to eyewitnesses and local authorities, the tragic incident occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m while miners were working in the pit.

The collapse is believed to have been triggered by unstable ground conditions, though investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause.

Emergency response teams and local residents have since launched rescue operations in a desperate effort to reach those trapped beneath the debris.

So far, several injured individuals have been pulled from the rubble and are currently receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

Mining activities in the region, often informal and poorly regulated, have long been fraught with safety risks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST