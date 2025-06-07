Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament, CLIVE OMBANE, uses matatus like other ordinary Kenyans (VIDEO)







aturday, June 7, 2025 - Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament, Clive Ombane, has been spotted frequently using public transport, opting for matatus instead of official Government vehicles or private luxury cars.

A video shared on X by blogger Abuga Makori shows the MP enjoying the ride in a matatu while running personal errands.

He reportedly lives a very simple life, unlike his colleagues in Parliament.

‘Kitutu Masaba MP in a matatu. I don't know why people are shocked. This is his norm. Whenever he is in a hurry and can't locate a driver. He uses even Boda Boda. He lives very simple life. And most importantly, 95% of time, he drives himself,’’ Abuga tweeted.

