Unbothered!! MOSES KURIA caught scrolling TikTok as President RUTO was addressing the Cabinet (VIDEO)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, was captured on camera scrolling through TikTok on his phone while President William Ruto was addressing Cabinet during the third National Executive Retreat at KCB Leadership Centre in Kajiado County.

In the short clip, which has since gone viral on social media, Kuria appears distracted and visibly engrossed in his phone screen as the Head of State delivers his speech.

Kenyans online were quick to criticize Kuria’s conduct, with many accusing him of disrespect and lack of decorum during a high-level Government meeting.

Some users labeled the act “irresponsible,” especially at a time when the country is grappling with pressing issues that require full attention from top Government officials.

Watch the video.

