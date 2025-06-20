RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, shares PHOTOs eating life with a big spoon in Dubai and the internet can’t keep calm







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, is once again causing an online buzz after sharing a series of glamorous photos from her lavish getaway in Dubai - and Kenyans on social media are absolutely losing it.

The outspoken UDA loyalist, popularly referred to as “Ruto’s flowergirl” due to her fierce loyalty to President William Ruto, took to her X account to flaunt her opulent trip.

“Night golf and city dreams,” she captioned the photos taken at Topgolf Dubai, a luxury getaway.

A section of Kenyans criticized her for displaying opulence at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

See the photos.