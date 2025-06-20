The moment GACHAGUA’s rally in Nkubu was disrupted by stone-throwing goons hired by RUTO’s ally (VIDEO)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Tensions ran high in Nkubu, Meru County, on Friday after a political rally led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was violently disrupted by stone-throwing goons, plunging the event into chaos.

A viral video from the scene captures the moment panic gripped the crowd as unknown youths stormed the roadside rally and began hurling stones, forcing attendees to scamper for safety.

The rally, which had drawn hundreds of local residents, descended into confusion within seconds.

Visibly angry, Gachagua took the microphone and directly accused South Imenti MP, Shadrack Mwiti, a known ally of President William Ruto, of orchestrating the chaos.

“Mwiti was sent by Ruto to stone women. Tell him he is going home and vote him out in 2027!” Gachagua shouted, pointing fingers at what he described as deliberate political sabotage.

Calm was restored after the locals overpowered the goons, prompting them to flee.

Gachagua resumed his speech and continued with his onslaught against President Ruto.

Watch the video.

The moment GACHAGUA’s rally in Nkubu was disrupted by stone-throwing goons hired by RUTO’s ally pic.twitter.com/EDF6DmEi1d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST