UHURU ally, PAULINE NJOROGE, addresses MOSES KURIA’s viral Jubilee party Secretary General bid poster







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has dismissed a poster circulating online that claims Moses Kuria is vying for the Jubilee Party Secretary General position.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 16th, Njoroge urged Jubilee members to ignore the poster, which was shared by Kuria on Sunday.

“Please disregard the poster being circulated by a certain advisor in government, claiming that he is vying for a leadership position within the Jubilee Party.”

“This narrative is entirely self-authored and has no basis in fact or process. It is propaganda,” she said.

Njoroge, a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stressed that any official leadership changes within the party will be made through the National Executive Committee (NEC), in accordance with a court ruling that upheld the May 22nd, 2023 Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) resolutions.

“Only those who have demonstrated loyalty and commitment to the Jubilee Party will be considered for leadership - not individuals who have been leading political outfits with opposing values,” she stated.

She further reiterated the party's focus on rebuilding and collaborating with like-minded opposition leaders, urging members not to be distracted by those trying to "regain lost relevance."

Kuria, a former Cabinet Secretary and currently President Ruto’s senior adviser on economic affairs, has recently appeared to re-align with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On June 12th, he congratulated Uhuru on regaining control of the party and praised his role in maintaining national unity.

“Congratulations, my senior brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for winning back the control of the Jubilee Party.”

“At a time when there is a competition to burn Kenya through escalation, emotions, and divisions, the Jubilee Party under your stewardship has a major role to play in keeping Kenya safe.”

“The future is luminous,” Kuria stated.