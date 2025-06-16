UHURU ally, PAULINE NJOROGE, addresses MOSES KURIA’s viral Jubilee party Secretary General bid poster

Monday, June 16, 2025 - Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has dismissed a poster circulating online that claims Moses Kuria is vying for the Jubilee Party Secretary General position.
In a statement issued on Monday, June 16th,
Njoroge urged Jubilee members to ignore the poster, which was shared by Kuria
on Sunday.
“Please disregard the poster being circulated by a certain
advisor in government, claiming that he is vying for a leadership position
within the Jubilee Party.”
“This narrative is entirely self-authored and has no basis
in fact or process. It is propaganda,” she said.
Njoroge, a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta,
stressed that any official leadership changes within the party will be made
through the National Executive Committee (NEC), in accordance with a court
ruling that upheld the May 22nd, 2023 Jubilee National Delegates
Conference (NDC) resolutions.
“Only those who have demonstrated loyalty and commitment to
the Jubilee Party will be considered for leadership - not individuals who have
been leading political outfits with opposing values,” she stated.
She further reiterated the party's focus on rebuilding and
collaborating with like-minded opposition leaders, urging members not to be
distracted by those trying to "regain lost relevance."
Kuria, a former Cabinet Secretary and currently President
Ruto’s senior adviser on economic affairs, has recently appeared to re-align
with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
On June 12th, he congratulated Uhuru on regaining
control of the party and praised his role in maintaining national unity.
“Congratulations, my senior brother, President Uhuru
Kenyatta, for winning back the control of the Jubilee Party.”
“At a time when there is a competition to burn Kenya through
escalation, emotions, and divisions, the Jubilee Party under your stewardship
has a major role to play in keeping Kenya safe.”
“The future is luminous,” Kuria stated.The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments