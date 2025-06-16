GACHAGUA claims SAMIDOH’s transfer to bandit ridden Baragoi was a setup and urges him to quit Police Service - ‘His talent is bigger than the police job’

Monday, June 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh’s recent transfer from the police force was a targeted move rather than a routine deployment.
Speaking during a media interview, Gachagua alleged that
Samidoh, who was recently moved to the volatile Baragoi region, was being
punished for his popularity and political influence.
“He earns Ksh40,000 as a police officer, yet makes over
Ksh400,000 every weekend through music. Why stay in a job that doesn’t value
your worth?” Gachagua posed.
The former DP revealed he advised the artist to quit the
police service and pursue his music career full-time.
“After that transfer, I called him and told him to go to the
US. His talent is bigger than the police job,” he said, adding he plans to meet
Samidoh in Seattle during the artist’s U.S. tour.
Samidoh failed to report back to duty on May 27th,
prompting a police signal to declare him a deserter and suspend his salary.
Previously stationed at the Central Region Police Command in Nairobi, he was
transferred to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.
His transfer followed a viral video where he led fans in
chanting anti-government slogans, raising speculation about political
motivations behind the disciplinary action.
