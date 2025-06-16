GACHAGUA claims SAMIDOH’s transfer to bandit ridden Baragoi was a setup and urges him to quit Police Service - ‘His talent is bigger than the police job’







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh’s recent transfer from the police force was a targeted move rather than a routine deployment.

Speaking during a media interview, Gachagua alleged that Samidoh, who was recently moved to the volatile Baragoi region, was being punished for his popularity and political influence.

“He earns Ksh40,000 as a police officer, yet makes over Ksh400,000 every weekend through music. Why stay in a job that doesn’t value your worth?” Gachagua posed.

The former DP revealed he advised the artist to quit the police service and pursue his music career full-time.

“After that transfer, I called him and told him to go to the US. His talent is bigger than the police job,” he said, adding he plans to meet Samidoh in Seattle during the artist’s U.S. tour.

Samidoh failed to report back to duty on May 27th, prompting a police signal to declare him a deserter and suspend his salary. Previously stationed at the Central Region Police Command in Nairobi, he was transferred to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

His transfer followed a viral video where he led fans in chanting anti-government slogans, raising speculation about political motivations behind the disciplinary action.