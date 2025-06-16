RUTO’s ‘I will not hand over power’ declaration sparks reactions - ‘Even UHURU said he won’t hand over power to a thief’







Monday, June 16, 2025 - President William Ruto’s declaration that he will not hand over power to individuals “without a plan” has stirred sharp reactions from Kenyans and political leaders.

Speaking on Sunday, June 15th, Ruto dismissed the opposition, accusing them of lacking a tangible development agenda.

“Those other people have no plan, and we cannot hand over to people whose only agenda is ‘Ruto Must Go.’!

“How will that help the country?” he posed.

The remarks were met with criticism, with many reminding Ruto that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had once vowed not to hand over to a thief but constitutional processes prevailed.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also weighed in, emphasizing that presidential transition is not a matter of personal will.

“I have heard Ruto claim he will not hand over if he loses.”

“He has at least admitted defeat is possible. But there is no ‘handing over’ in the constitution - there’s only assumption of office.”

“The incoming President does not need your permission,” Gachagua stated.

Critics have interpreted Ruto’s comments as an early sign of reluctance to concede defeat in 2027, raising concerns about a possible attempt to undermine democratic processes.

See the reactions below.

