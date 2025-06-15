Trouble in State House!! Why President RUTO is furious with his communication team







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - President William Ruto is reportedly fuming over what he views as dismal performance by his official communication team, despite the significant budgetary allocation granted to the department.

Sources within Kenya’s political circles say the Head of State is growing increasingly frustrated over the persistent wave of negative media coverage that continues to paint his administration in poor light.

Insiders reveal that the President feels his communication team has failed to proactively manage public perception and counter critical narratives in the media.

What appears to have irked Ruto even further is the belief that some senior members of the communication unit are more preoccupied with personal gain, allegedly busy acquiring land and engaging in private deals, rather than focusing on their mandate to protect and promote the Presidency’s image.

The President is said to have recently summoned the team for a dressing-down, demanding accountability and visible results moving forward.