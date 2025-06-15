A 26-year-old Kenyan LADY arrested by detectives at JKIA while trying to smuggle cocaine - She had swallowed the pellets (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Anti-Narcotics detectives are preparing for arraignment, a 26-year-old drug peddler, Wendy Mbeke Muli, who attempted to smuggle cocaine by ingesting pellets, in a desperate move aimed at evading arrest.

Mbeke, whose confidence was clearly larger than her carry-on luggage, was intercepted by hawk-eyed detectives on June 13th, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m., just minutes before boarding an outbound flight.

Her uneasy demeanour during a routine screening set off alarm bells.

Following this, she was subjected to a thorough search.

It was soon established that she had concealed foreign substances inside her body cavity, prompting immediate medical observation.

Later that day, Mbeke requested to use the washrooms, where she excreted two pellets.

The following day, June 14, while still under observation, she excreted six more pellets, bringing the total to eight pellets.

The recovered pellets contained cocaine weighing approximately 626.65 grams.

Mbeke is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, June 16, 2025.