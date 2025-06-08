Trouble for over 30,000 undocumented Kenyans in the U.S following DONALD TRUMP’s latest order

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Kenyans living in the United States without valid documentation have been placed on high alert as escalating immigration enforcement under the Trump administration takes a more aggressive turn.
Recent statistics reveal that approximately 30,000 Kenyan
nationals are residing in the U.S without proper legal status - a figure
supported by both 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data and U.N migration estimates.
With an estimated 157,000 Kenyans living in the U.S, this
means roughly one in five is undocumented, presenting significant vulnerability
amid the crackdown.
The situation took a dramatic turn last week when President
Trump deployed over 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles.
The move followed federal immigration raids that detained
more than 100 undocumented individuals and sparked intense protests.
Authorities responded with tear gas and pepper spray,
escalating tensions on the ground.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has since hinted at
leveraging active-duty military personnel to further support immigration
enforcement.
For undocumented Kenyans - whether with expired visas or who
entered illegally - this raises the stakes substantially.
Military patrols could now signal that raids might extend
into residential areas, workplaces, and schools.
The White House defends the militarisation as necessary to
counter what it labels “lawlessness,” particularly in Democrat-run cities.
