Father of ALBERT OJWANG, the popular influencer and teacher who died in police custody speaks – ‘Plainclothes officers handcuffed him and said he had insulted their boss on X’







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - The death of popular influencer and teacher, Albert Ojwang, has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about police conduct, after he died in custody just a day after being arrested in Migori.

Ojwang, a teacher based in Voi and known online for his outspoken political views, was arrested on Saturday, June 8th, by plainclothes officers while visiting family.

His father, who had travelled from Homa Bay, confirmed his death on Sunday at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

“They picked him up and put him in handcuffs,” his father said.

“I asked why they were arresting him. They said he had insulted their boss on X and told me to follow them to the station if I wanted more information.”

According to sources, Ojwang was reportedly being investigated for false publication under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

His family lawyer revealed that the father had been told to present himself on Monday for his son’s arraignment, but opted to travel a day earlier - only to learn his son had died.

"It’s quite unfortunate," the lawyer said. "They were investigating a Twitter post, something that shouldn’t lead to death."

Police claim Ojwang sustained fatal head injuries while in custody, allegedly from a suicide attempt.

However, critics and rights groups are skeptical, demanding an independent investigation.

Veteran lawyer Paul Muite wrote on X: "R.I.P. Albert Ojwang. GoK thinks all it needs to do is spew the lie that you committed suicide in Police and other Gen-Zees; this Regime has extra-judiciary executed, and it will not be in vain.”

“Those responsible will be held accountable for these crimes."

Authorities claim Ojwang did not die at the police station but he lost his life en route to a medical facility raising further questions about events leading to his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST