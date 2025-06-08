Tragedy at Riara Apartments along Ngong Road!! Woman shot after husband’s gun accidentally discharges







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A 50-year-old woman is recovering in a Nairobi hospital after she was accidentally shot in the leg in a bizarre incident involving her husband’s loaded firearm.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning at Riara Apartments off Ngong Road, where the woman, wife to a licensed firearm-holding businessman, was helping him carry bags from their car.

According to police, one of the bags contained a Beretta pistol loaded with 15 rounds, and the gun went off after the bag was placed on the ground with force.

The bullet hit a wall, ricocheted, and struck the woman in her right leg.

The businessman told authorities he had just returned home and asked his wife to assist with three bags.

Unaware one carried a loaded weapon, she placed them on the parking lot ground, after which the gun discharged unexpectedly.

The woman was quickly rushed to hospital by her husband and is currently in a stable condition.

Police have since seized the firearm and noted the safety catch had been left open, a possible reason for the unintentional discharge.

The bag was visibly torn from the shot.

Investigations are ongoing, with officers having visited both the hospital and the scene.

The firearm will remain in police custody pending the outcome of the probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST