Tragedy at Riara Apartments along Ngong Road!! Woman shot after husband’s gun accidentally discharges

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A 50-year-old woman is recovering in a Nairobi hospital after she was accidentally shot in the leg in a bizarre incident involving her husband’s loaded firearm.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning at Riara
Apartments off Ngong Road, where the woman, wife to a licensed firearm-holding
businessman, was helping him carry bags from their car.
According to police, one of the bags contained a Beretta
pistol loaded with 15 rounds, and the gun went off after the bag was placed
on the ground with force.
The bullet hit a wall, ricocheted, and struck the
woman in her right leg.
The businessman told authorities he had just returned home
and asked his wife to assist with three bags.
Unaware one carried a loaded weapon, she placed them on the
parking lot ground, after which the gun discharged unexpectedly.
The woman was quickly rushed to hospital by her husband and
is currently in a stable condition.
Police have since seized the firearm and noted
the safety catch had been left open, a possible reason for the
unintentional discharge.
The bag was visibly torn from the shot.
Investigations are ongoing, with officers having visited
both the hospital and the scene.
The firearm will remain in police custody pending the
outcome of the probe.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments