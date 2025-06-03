Trending! VIDEO of ruthless Oya Microcredit debt collectors humiliating an elderly woman over delayed loan repayment sparks outrage (WATCH)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A disturbing video showing debt collectors from Oya Microcredit Company harassing an elderly woman over a delayed loan repayment has sparked widespread outrage across social media.

The video captures the collectors forcibly carting some charcoal from the woman, who earns a living as a small-scale charcoal vendor.

Despite her tearful pleas for more time to settle the debt, the collectors ignore her, insisting on taking goods equivalent to the defaulted amount.

According to eyewitnesses and reports from the area, the debt collectors often lurk around informal settlements, monitoring borrowers.

Once a client misses a payment deadline, they move swiftly - confiscating stock or household items without notice.

Oya Microcredit primarily lends to small-scale traders in low-income areas, many of whom operate hand-to-mouth businesses.

In cases where defaulters are not found, the collectors are said to resort to extreme tactics, including spraying threatening messages on doors and walls using spray paint.

The video has drawn criticism from Kenyans who accuse the company of exploiting vulnerable populations.

Financial experts are now urging the public to exercise caution when taking loans from such lenders, warning that failure to repay on time could lead to public humiliation and loss of property.

Watch the video below.

