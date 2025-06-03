Kameme FM's MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA’s Ben 10, WAITHAKA WA JANE, claims his life is in danger after online attack on Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Popular Mugithi singer, Waithaka Wa Jane has sparked widespread concern after claiming his life is in danger.

Waithaka, who is in a romantic relationship with Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, took to his Facebook page and alleged a plot to abduct him during his scheduled performance at OJ Lounge in Ruiru.

“Someone is planning to abduct me when performing tonight at OJ bypass Membley… Their aim is to either silence me or even end my life!!” Waithaka wrote, sending shockwaves across his fan base.

The allegations come after Waithaka joined her lover, Muthoni, in attacking Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina.

Waithaka hurled unprintable insults at Betty Maina on Tiktok live, accusing her of disrespecting Muthoni’s mother after the two were engaged in an online tiff.

