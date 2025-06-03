MADNESS! See how these Gen Zs were risking their lives in the name creating content - This generation is ungovernable (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Generation Z has consistently shown they’re a bold and unique generation - unafraid to question authority and stand up for their rights.

However, some of their risky stunts in the name of content creation raise serious safety concerns.

For instance, this trending video captured a group of Gen Z youth recklessly sitting on a moving truck while engrossed in their phones, seemingly unaware of the life-threatening danger.

While their confidence and creativity are admirable, such actions could easily end in tragedy.

This incident has once again sparked debate about whether Gen Zs are fearless, or simply ungovernable in their pursuit of attention and digital fame.

Watch the video below

MADNESS! See how these Gen Zs were risking their lives in the name creating content - This generation is ungovernable pic.twitter.com/g0Ut9PFMDI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST