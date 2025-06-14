Trending video of a Kenyan woman humiliating and insulting her drunk husband in front of their kids - Marriage is not for the weak (WATCH)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - A trending video making rounds on social media has sparked heated debate after capturing a disturbing domestic altercation involving a Kenyan couple.

In the viral footage, a visibly drunk man is seen being verbally abused and publicly shamed by his wife, right in front of their young children.

The woman, clearly fed up, launches a tirade of insults at her husband as their children watch.

At one point, the wife is heard yelling: “Go and die outside! You claim we want to kill you, just go out and die!”

In a shocking moment, the couple’s young son joins his mother, echoing her rebuke of his father.

The man, overwhelmed and humiliated, appears emotionally shattered.

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with Kenyans divided over the matter.

While some sympathize with the woman, citing possible years of frustration and alcoholism, others have condemned the public humiliation, especially in front of the children.

“Marriage is not for the weak,” one user wrote. “But involving children in such fights is completely unacceptable.”

“Whatever he did, this isn’t the way. The kids will never forget this,” another user commented.

Watch the video.

Kenyan woman humiliating and insulting her drunk husband in front of their kids - Marriage is not for the weak pic.twitter.com/RbWrbWJMI4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2025

