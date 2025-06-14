Kenyan LADY living in the U.S opens up about dating struggles - “Things are tough here”







Saturday, June 14, 2025 – A Kenyan lady living in the U.S has sparked reactions online after sharing her candid take on the dating scene in the U.S.

In a viral tiktok video, @ednakimitei1 admitted that finding a man abroad takes serious courage, claiming that unlike in Kenya, men in the U.S. are often hesitant to make the first move.

“Let me be honest. In some countries, men are scarce.”

“It’s not like Kenya, where a man will approach you just walking down the street.”

“Things are tough here,” she said.

According to Edna, being bold is key for women looking to date in the U.S, joking that ladies now need to do the chasing.

“You need courage to approach a man. Ladies, men are scarce,” she added with a laugh.

Her raw honesty has stirred mixed reactions online.

Some blamed rising standards or fear of child support, while others offered helpful advice, encouraging her to attend more social events.

A few cheeky Kenyans even suggested she return home, marry, and “go back to the U.S with your husband!”